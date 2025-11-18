IPOH, Nov 18 — A civil servant was fined RM2,000, in default one month’s jail, by the Sessions Court here today after he admitted to falsifying documents two years ago.

Sessions Court Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi imposed the sentence on Zuraime Ramli, 43, who pleaded guilty to using a false document as genuine for ICT hardware maintenance works that were never carried out.

Zuraime, an assistant information technology officer at the Batang Padang district education office in Tapah, was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465, which carries up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

According to the charge sheet, he used a falsified certificate of account receipt for ICT hardware maintenance worth RM25,000, despite knowing the work was not performed.

The offence took place at the district education office on August 1, 2023.

The statement of facts said he had received an allocation warrant for ICT maintenance on April 10 that year.

On August 1, he prepared a certificate claiming the work had been completed even though the supplies were never delivered.

A payment of RM24,800 — after a RM200 deduction to Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd — was later credited to Bidor Soon Hin Computer Sdn Bhd. Investigations found that Zuraime had asked for the funds to be temporarily kept in the company’s account as he feared the allocation would otherwise be withdrawn.

MACC prosecuting officer G. Nanthini prosecuted, while Zuraime was unrepresented.

He told the court he supports four children, his wife, and his mother-in-law.

He paid the fine.