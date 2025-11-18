GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — The Penang government will not consider any new temporary labour quarters (TLQ) applications after December 31, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Local government, town and country planning committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said the state government, through the local authorities, will focus on assisting existing TLQ operations to transition to centralised labour quarters (CLQ) in accordance with the 2022 guidelines for planning and building worker accommodation in Penang.

He said the state is also reviewing and assessing the 2022 guidelines for planning and building worker accommodation in Penang, through PLANMalaysia.

“The state is discussing the possibility of allowing industrial zones (light and medium industries) to establish CLQs within their own premises for their own workers,” he said in response to an oral question by Bagan Dalam assemblyman K.Kumaran.

He said they are also looking into converting the TLQs operating in commercial zones be converted into CLQs.

“Residential zones will not be considered or allowed for CLQ development,” he stressed.

He said this meant that TLQs located in residential zones must be relocated to CLQs once their permits expires, with the final deadline being December 31, 2027.

However, TLQs located in business or commercial zones will be assessed for feasibility of conversion into CLQs.

H’ng said the guidelines for planning temporary labour quarters in local authority areas in Penang came into effect on January 1 in 2024.

So, approvals for TLQs are temporary and valid only for three years, ending on December 31 on 2027, he said.

He said these guidelines were also amended in line with the interests of all parties and were approved by the state exco on February 12 this year and it takes effect from March 1 this year.

“These guidelines are short-term solutions introduced to address the issues related to worker accommodation, reduce negative impacts of foreign worker placements within communities, and preserve the well-being and harmony of local residents,” he said.

On the review of the 2022 guidelines for planning and building worker accommodation (CLQ) in Penang, he said they are in discussion on the technical matters such as the building plot ratio, capacity, required basic facilities, and the planning permission application process.

H’ng said there are now four CLQ projects under MBPP’s administrative area and 19 CLQ projects under the Seberang Perai City Council’s (MBSP) administrative area.

“In the MBPP administrative area, there are three operational CLQs and one CLQ project that has obtained planning permission,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in the MBSP administrative area, there are three operational CLQs, seven CLQ projects under construction and nine CLQ projects that have received planning permission.