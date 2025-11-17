KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has temporarily suspended the broadcast of the animated series Santiago of the Seas on TV2 following viewer complaints over the content of Episode 22 aired yesterday.

In a statement, the Public Relations Division of the Department of Broadcasting said RTM had taken note of several comments regarding the episode, which aired at 10am.

“Based on the Content Evaluation report and the checks conducted, there were no actions or displays of affection suggesting same-sex relationships, nor any elements pointing towards such behaviour.

“However, to ensure there are no elements that could raise doubt or touch on public sensitivities, RTM has halted the broadcast to conduct a more detailed review of the series,” it said.

The suspension follows social media claims alleging that the cartoon aired on TV2 featured scenes linked to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) behaviour.

A Threads user had claimed he was shocked to see what he described as a scene of “two men kissing” while watching the show with his child.

The national broadcaster said it remains committed to ensuring all content broadcast adheres to ethics and does not cause discomfort to viewers.

“In this regard, RTM seeks the cooperation of all parties to avoid unwarranted speculation and to refer directly to RTM for further information,” it added.