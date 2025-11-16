SANTUBONG, Nov 16 — Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, has urged the public to report any instances of children being exploited for electoral campaigning to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Speaking after officiating the Disability Equality Training (DET) seminar and the 2025 Job Coach Service Programme (PPJC) at the Sarawak Aminuddin Baki Institute here today, Nancy stressed that parents play a key role in preventing such exploitation.

“Parents play a crucial role. If they do not permit it, such exploitation will not occur. My message to parents is clear: do not allow this, and those responsible must remind themselves that children are not to be exploited,” she said.

Her remarks follow media reports linking electoral sentiment in the Sabah State Election to public perceptions of justice in the case of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who allegedly suffered bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment before her tragic death.

Senior Lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Dr Romzi Ationg, noted that such cases could influence voter behaviour.

When asked whether such exploitation should be reported to the Election Commission (EC), Nancy clarified that while the EC has its own responsibilities, digital-related cases should be reported directly to MCMC.

“Ideally, the EC could report these matters to MCMC, but we understand that the EC currently has extensive duties. It would be unfair to burden them further, so the public can report directly to MCMC. We have clarified that this is a local issue,” she explained.

Separately, Nancy highlighted that the Child Advocacy Programme under her ministry will now cover topics on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Intelligence (NI).

“We want children to understand that they are the natural intelligence. They need to realise they are in control, rather than being controlled by AI.

“Children often engage with games that encourage actions modelled within those games, and we do not want them to emulate such behaviour in real life,” she said. — The Borneo Post