KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly sodomised a cat before throwing it off the fourth floor of an apartment block in Kota Kemuning.

Shah Alam district police chief Superintendent Ramsay Anak Embol said the incident was reported by a resident at about 12.30am yesterday, after she and her husband saw a naked man appearing to sexually assault the animal.

He added that the suspect is a Nepalese national.

“The complainant and her husband had just arrived at their residence when they saw the suspect, who was naked, believed to be sodomising a cat.

“When the complainant’s husband went up to the fourth floor to confront him, the suspect threw the cat over the ledge and fled,” he said in a statement today.

The resident managed to record the incident on her mobile phone.

Police later arrested the suspect, who works as a security guard at the apartment complex, at 4.45am the same day.

Ramsay said preliminary checks showed the man had no history of mental health issues and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

He has been remanded for five days until November 19 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 377 of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse with an animal, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years’ jail, a fine, or whipping.

It is also being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief against animals, which carries up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Zulkifli Mohamad at 0111-6958529.