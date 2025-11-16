KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — DAP is ready to face the 16th general election (GE16) even if it is held earlier than expected, said party chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

“When the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) decides the time is right and calls for an election, we in DAP will be ready,” he told reporters after officiating the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory DAP 2025 Annual Convention here today.

The Madani Government, formed by a coalition including Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Warisan, has a mandate that will run until 2027.

Regarding the ongoing 17th Sabah State Election (PRN), Gobind said it would serve as a benchmark for PH ahead of GE16.

Earlier, in his speech, he urged all party members to stay united and continue working toward victory.

“We must remain steadfast in the foundations of our struggle and move forward for the sake of a brighter and more glorious Malaysia for all!” he said. — Bernama