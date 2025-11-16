LAHAD DATU, Nov 16 — Actor-filmmaker Datuk Afdlin Shauki was taken to Lahad Datu Hospital after fainting under the heat while supporting Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates on Nomination Day.

He collapsed at about 10.30am outside Dewan Perdana, where hundreds of supporters had gathered under the sun.

Afdlin, also Setiawangsa PKR chief, had travelled here to back PH candidates Romansa Lamin in Segama and Abdul Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan in Silam as they begin their campaign.

Romansa faces a six-way contest against incumbent Datuk Mohammaddin Ketapi, while Abdul Halim enters a crowded nine-cornered fight led by Warisan’s Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal.

A Warisan supporter in his 50s also fainted earlier at the same venue and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. — Daily Express