KUCHING, Nov 15 — Sarawak’s strong multicultural “fusion” has been the foundation of its stable governance and long-term development planning, State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said this “fusion”, which bridges social, ethnic and religious backgrounds had created a unified Sarawak identity that enabled the state to move forward cohesively without discord.

“We fuse together as Sarawakians to protect Sarawak… you touch one, you touch all,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Dayak National Union’s (SDNU) 37th Triennial Delegates Conference Welcoming Dinner here on Friday.

According to him, this cohesion allowed Sarawak to remain focused even as global challenges, such as climate change, demanded new approaches and innovation.

“We are now at the crossroads where Sarawak is going through a development path in line with what is happening all over the world,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s natural capital, including sunlight, rainfall and forest cover, provided the resources needed for the state to contribute meaningfully to global climate solutions.

He said Sarawak’s transition into hydrogen development was a strategic step, as the state’s abundant water supply provides an advantage in producing clean energy.

“That’s why we took part in the production of hydrogen from the water that we have... H2O” he said, adding that despite initial scepticism, Sarawak has now emerged as among the region’s frontrunners in hydrogen development, earning international acknowledgement.

Abang Johari said the people’s unity had also strengthened Sarawak’s financial position and enabled the development of talent necessary for the state’s new economic direction.

“With this unity, Sarawak is strong financially, and once our children have knowledge, they can change the way we manage our economy,” he added. — Bernama