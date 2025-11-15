JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 15 — The RTS Link Johor Bahru-Singapore project has entered a critical phase today as Train Set 02 became the first to be successfully positioned at the Wadi Hana Depot, for testing and commissioning.

The four-car train set departed from the CRRC Rolling Stock Centre in Batu Gajah, Perak, on November 12, completing its 541-kilometre journey at approximately 70 km/h, arriving at the depot at midnight aboard four low-loader trailer trucks.

RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO), chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Ariffin, explained that the entire journey to transport the precious cargo was meticulously planned, with safety, traffic and weather factors taken into account.

There were also several stopovers in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and at the Kempas Toll involving comprehensive safety inspections, including re-inspection of all hook-up points to ensure no loosening had occurred while the train was in transit.

“The delivery of this train marks the project’s transition into the pre-operational phase, of various system testing and integration activities to ensure the train and its infrastructure function flawlessly and comply with safety standards,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that RTSO worked closely with CRRC to secure a smooth route from the factory to the depot and collaborated with MRT Corp to ensure the site was prepared safely.

Ahmad Marzuki said depot site safety has been a priority since the preparation stage, particularly ensuring the ground was sufficiently stable to support the heavy cranes used for lowering each 32-tonne coach onto the tracks, which began this morning.

“Indeed, the delivery and placement of the train onto the tracks is a major milestone for the RTS project. The depot is now ready to receive the next train sets, and we will commence the testing and commissioning,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuki said that overall, a total of eight train sets, each comprising four coaches, will operate for the RTS Link service connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore.

During the first stage, four train sets will be delivered and stationed at the Wadi Hana Depot, which serves as the central maintenance facility and operational hub.

The remaining four sets are scheduled to arrive in phases by December 2025.

The four-kilometre RTS project, linking Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore, is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

Set to begin operations in early 2027, it is projected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

RTSO is a joint venture between Prasarana RTS Operations Sdn. Bhd. and SMRT RTS Pte Ltd. The company owns, designs, builds and finances the operational assets of the RTS Link, including the trains, tracks and systems. — Bernama