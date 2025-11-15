KOTA BELUD, Nov 15 — United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia is confident of winning the Pintasan seat in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) despite facing an 11-cornered contest.

He said his confidence stems from his extensive experience and long-standing relationship with the people in the constituency, having served the community for more than four decades.

“What gives me confidence in Pintasan is the fact that I have served here for about 40 years. In the last election, I contested on the Usno ticket. After that, Perikatan Nasional and BN nominated Datuk Fairuz as their candidate, and he was my opponent. I lost by only 84 votes,” he told Bernama after the nomination process at the Tun Said Keruak Community Hall today.

Pandikar Amin said he is now better prepared compared to the previous state election, with a strengthened election machinery to secure victory for Usno.

“Right now, I am far more prepared than in 2020. I have ensured that my machinery is strong. I am currently Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman, so I will not put aside the experience I have gained over the years,” he said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Pintasan Assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan today confirmed that he is defending the seat as an Independent candidate.

Commenting on his position in GRS, Fairuz said he had resigned as GRS Youth chief.

He said his decision to contest as an Independent was driven not only by personal integrity, but also by his commitment to uphold the spirit of the young people of Sabah.

It will be an 11-cornered contest for the N08 Pintasan seat. The other contenders are Awang Salleh Makmud of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Syarif Mohd Shukree Danchingan (Independent), Raplin Samat (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Abdullah Otong (WARISAN), Tajuddin Padis (Independent), Datuk Almudin Kaida (Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat - KDM), Tadzul Radim (Barisan Nasional - BN), Mohd Rizal Saiman (Independent) and Lomog Rudin @ Efejus Rudin (Parti Impian Sabah - PIS).

The polling day for the 17th Sabah State Elections, involving 73 seats, is set for November 29, while the early voting is on November 25.

