KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Home Ministry has declared an all-out crackdown on abuses of power at the country’s main entry points, targeting practices such as “counter-setting” and the use of “flying passports”, which have tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that any violation of integrity will not be tolerated, warning that such misconduct threatens national security, undermines public trust and damages the country’s reputation.

“I am determined to wage an all-out fight against integrity breaches, including issues such as counter-setting. Such practices tarnish the image of the Home Ministry, and are unfair to other officers who perform their duties diligently and with integrity,” he said.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Bernama, led by editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, at his office recently.

The counter-setting syndicate refers to an organised network involving enforcement officers at immigration checkpoints, who accept bribes to facilitate the illegal entry of foreigners by bypassing standard procedures and checks.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raids have exposed the widespread nature of the counter-setting network, resulting in multiple high-profile arrests involving enforcement officers.

In September, 27 individuals — 18 of them enforcement officers — were arrested across several states. Authorities confiscated over RM200,000 in cash and luxury goods, and froze more than RM1 million held in various bank accounts.

In an effort to crack down on the activity, Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry is currently focused on ensuring that the control systems at the country’s main entry points operate more efficiently, particularly at the two locations with the highest traveller movement.

“The two key entry points that are our focus — and which account for 75 per cent of all traveller entries — are Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, as well as the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex on the Johor Causeway,” he said.

“The current Immigration System (MyIMMS) has been in use for 20 years. To address this, the Ministry of Finance has completed the procurement process for the National Immigration Integrated System (NIISe), which is now being rolled out in stages at KLIA and in Johor,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the NIISe is currently being rolled out and is expected to stabilise by the first or second quarter of next year. He described it as a key game changer for his ministry and the Immigration Department.

“With the new system, we can tackle the issue of counter-setting. By introducing more sophisticated auto-gate technology, we can eliminate the need for officers to be physically involved in the process, which helps reduce integrity issues,” he said.

He also urged regulatory agencies, including the MACC, to take immediate monitoring and enforcement measures to prevent such activities from spreading further.

When asked whether salary levels contributed to corruption among enforcement officers under his ministry, Saifuddin Nasution said that he would not dismiss the possibility, but emphasised that remuneration was not the sole factor driving individuals to engage in such misconduct.

“If we say low wages cause corruption, then even the datuk-datuk (those with honorary titles) wouldn’t be exempt. Corruption also exists among the rich,” he said.

He added that, as part of the Madani Government’s early initiatives to address the issue, a review of the civil service salary structure is being undertaken, particularly to assist lower-income employees.

“Combating corruption requires a balance between employee welfare, strong governance, and personal integrity,” he said, adding that, in the end, it comes down to an individual’s values. — Bernama