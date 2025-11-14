KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Shopping malls in downtown Johor Bahru are undergoing major makeovers as retailers brace for an expected surge in visitors once the Johor–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link begins operations in 2027.

But industry observers say the boost may not be evenly felt across the retail sector.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Johor Bahru City Square — long a favourite among Singaporean day-trippers — is currently being revamped in phases, with new retail layouts, refreshed interiors and plans for an adjoining hotel.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by late 2027 as the mall positions itself to capture cross-border traffic.

The report further stated that retail analysts say the RTS link, together with the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), could transform the city centre into a high-traffic commercial zone, with Singaporeans able to commute into Johor in under five minutes.

However, some experts have cautioned that more visitors do not automatically guarantee higher spending or long-term retail success.

UTM tourism and urban development lecturer Dr Nanthakumar Loganathan said the city centre will need to strike a balance between premium retail offerings and the basic needs of commuters.

“Shoppers coming in via the RTS link may not always be looking for high-end experiences. Johor Bahru must also provide affordable food, short-term stays and seamless transport options,” he reportedly told CNA.

The surge in redevelopment has also raised concerns among small businesses. Several pushcart operators at City Square said they fear being gradually pushed out as landlords move towards more curated retail concepts.

Retailers from Singapore, meanwhile, have expressed mixed interest in Johor’s malls — some are exploring expansion, while others remain cautious over long-term profitability and rental sustainability.

Still, property consultants believe the current wave of upgrades is being driven by structural changes rather than speculation, pointing to the SEZ framework and improved connectivity as real catalysts for investment.

With the RTS link slated to open in early 2027, Johor Bahru’s retail landscape is expected to evolve rapidly — but whether the momentum sustains beyond the initial rush remains to be seen.