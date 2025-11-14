KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Tensions between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have surfaced in Sipitang ahead of nomination day, with the local Umno division declaring it will not back the PH candidate for the Sindumin state seat.

Umno Sipitang division chief Abd Rahman Mohd Noh said the division was disappointed that BN was not given the opportunity to field its own candidate in Sindumin.

“Umno Sipitang expresses deep regret that BN was not given space to field a Umno–BN candidate for the Sindumin state seat,” he said, adding that the decision was made unanimously during a special divisional committee meeting.

He said the division would instead give its full support and mobilise its election machinery to assist the Umno candidate in Lumadan.

The grassroots discontent follows PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa — the eldest son of former chief minister and current Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman — would contest the Sindumin seat for PH.

Yamani, a former Umno member, was elected as Sipitang MP in 2018. He was not fielded in the 2022 general election and later joined Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) before keeping a low profile until his name surfaced as PKR’s candidate for Sindumin.

“We will not provide any cooperation to PKR–PH in the Sindumin state seat, in line with Umno Constitution Articles 20.11 and 20.13, which prohibit assisting any candidate who has betrayed and been expelled from Umno.

“All operations rooms in the 17 district polling centres for the Sindumin constituency are to be closed immediately,” he said, adding that the BN machinery in the area was strictly prohibited from being used by any other party for campaigning or political activities.

PKR: This friction was expected, not a crisis

Responding to the statement, PKR Sabah said such disagreements between BN and PH machinery were unsurprising, given the complexity of cooperation within a large coalition like the Unity Government.

Division youth chief Ian Brian Francis described the situation not as a crisis but as part of the “normal process of refining cooperation” between PH and BN.

“What is happening in Sipitang is not a crisis, but a process of strengthening PH–BN cooperation so this new political framework can function more maturely and systematically.

“We respect Umno Sipitang’s decision based on its party constitution, but we are confident this friction can be resolved through negotiation channels,” he said.

He added that PKR’s priority was to ensure victory for the candidate representing the prime minister in the Sabah state election.

“That spirit is far greater than any tactical disagreements on the ground,” he said.