SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — A married couple, including the founder of the eHati marriage counselling programme, are believed to have fled the country a day before their case was to be heard in court.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said police have identified the country the pair escaped to and are working with authorities there for further action.

“We believe they fled the country on October 13, a day before the charges were filed,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

Arrest warrants were issued after they failed to appear in court on October 14. They were scheduled to be charged alongside another husband-and-wife pair, both doctors in the health and beauty fields.

So far, 95 individuals have been called to assist investigations into the eHati marriage counselling programme, held at a convention centre in Section 15 here in September last year. — Bernama