KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Police have confirmed the arrest of 13 individuals who gathered in front of the Istana Negeri in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Tuesday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said those detained, aged between 26 and 67, included one woman, Harian Metro reported today.

He said urine tests revealed that five of them tested positive for drugs.

“At about 11.40am on Tuesday, we received information about a group of men and women gathering in front of the Istana Negeri.

“Initial investigations at the scene found that their purpose was to hand over several old items before all of them were detained.

“All suspects have been remanded for four days until this Saturday, and the case is being investigated under Section 143 of the Penal Code and Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,” he said in a statement.

He added that further investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Yesterday, it was reported that 13 individuals were remanded for four days for allegedly participating in an illegal assembly in front of the Istana Negeri in Kubang Kerian on Tuesday.

The remand order, which runs until Saturday, was issued by Magistrate Imran Rais Hamid.