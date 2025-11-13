KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah has reminded Malaysians that the nation’s civility is mirrored in the tone of its public discourse, stressing that communication should enlighten rather than inflame.

His Royal Highness said such communication plays a vital role in upholding institutional dignity and national unity, adding that it is the responsibility of communicators — whether in government, business or the media — to safeguard truth, civility and accuracy.

“As a monarch, I am ever mindful that words carry immense weight.

“Harsh or divisive speech erodes truth and cohesion; those who communicate publicly must therefore choose their words with wisdom and conscience for the integrity of our language is the very foundation of public trust and national stability,” the Sultan said in his royal address at the opening ceremony of the Global Public Relations Conference and Festival Malaysia 2025 here.

Sultan Nazrin, citing a recent address in conjunction with His Majesty’s 69th birthday recently, reminded Malaysians that harsh or slanderous language erodes trust.

“Malaysia’s strength lies in it’s diversity, and in a multi-ethnic, multi-faith society, our words must connect rather than divide.

“As the Malay saying goes, kata-kata itu senjata bangsa or words are the weapon of a people.

“So again I must emphasise that those who publicly communicate must do so with great care,” the Ruler said.

Sultan Nazrin also cautioned that Malaysians must remain ever-vigilant as technologies like artificial intelligence continue to transform how information is created, shared and trusted.

“And in an age where misinformation spreads faster than understanding, we must meet these challenges not with hostility, but with wisdom and with a steadfast commitment to the truth and to peaceful arrangement,” His Majesty added.