KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Finance Ministry said the Bandar Malaysia redevelopment is scheduled to start at the end of 2026.

According to The Star, the ministry confirmed plans are underway to redevelop the site into an integrated smart city and added that the masterplan is being reviewed to align with a sustainable, technology-driven and transit-oriented vision.

“The review of the Bandar Malaysia masterplan is an initial step to develop the area in an integrated manner,” the ministry said in a written reply to Tan Kok Wai (PH–Cheras).

The ministry said the review includes incorporating smart city elements in the development.

Tan had asked about the project’s status and plans to develop it as a smart city, including the use of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and pedestrian and transit-friendly design.

The ministry said KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), will lead the large-scale project.

It said the company will implement the project in phases based on long-term commercial viability.

The ministry said the project aims to create a mixed-use urban hub with residential, commercial, affordable housing and recreational spaces.

“The development is envisioned to be unique, inclusive and liveable,” it said.

It added that the project will strengthen connectivity through a transit-oriented design.