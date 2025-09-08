IPOH, Sep 8 — A 41-year-old woman charged at the Magistrate Court here with attempting to attack the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, during the state-level National Day parade on August 31.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki, when the charge was read before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

Nurhaswani was accused of using criminal force against Sultan of Perak at about 8.20am on August 31, in front of the Ipoh City Hall building along Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab here.

The charge was framed under Section 352 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of three months’ jail or fine up to RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani prosecuted, while M Saravanan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) represented the accused.

Before the charge was read, Nasrul Hadi requested that the court proceed without recording the accused’s plea, as she was found to be suffering from schizophrenia during the investigation and detention process.

“We also apply for further examination under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code in continuation of the initial examination and monitoring of the accused under Sections 11 and 14 of the Mental Health Act 2001.

“This is to determine whether the accused is indeed suffering from the illness and whether she was of sound mind at the time of the incident and whether she is capable of making a confession for trial purposes,” he said.

No bail was offered by the prosecution.

Mohd Harith instructed the accused to undergo psychiatric treatment and fixed October 8 for case mention to receive the evaluation report.

He also ordered that the accused remain in remand until the next hearing.