KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Three construction company directors will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today for submitting false claims related to a highway construction project in the Klang Valley.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in an invitation to the media that the proceeding is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

In April, the media reported that the MACC had detained four individuals - three men and a woman aged in their 50s and 70s - to assist in the investigation into false claims amounting to about RM360 million.

Preliminary investigations found that the false claims were related to the use of sukuk funds for a highway construction project in the Klang Valley, valued at approximately RM1.3 billion, between 2016 and 2017.

So far, 61 witnesses have been called up to assist in the investigations, while 14 individual accounts and eight company accounts have been frozen, involving a total amount of RM156 million. — Bernama