IPOH, Sept 8 — Police have detained six individuals to assist investigations into the shooting of a police officer and the discovery of a woman’s body in Simpang Pulai yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that the six individuals were detained for questioning.

“Five men and one woman were detained for questioning,” he said in a brief response to Bernama today.

Previously, a police officer from the Simpang Pulai Police Station was receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and stab wounds inflicted by a knife during a struggle with a suspect believed to be involved in a murder case in a palm oil plantation near Aalborg Portland Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Simpang Pulai, yesterday.

In the incident at 1.15 am, further examination of the suspect’s car revealed the body of a woman in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 302/307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama