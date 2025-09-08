PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Malaysia will channel Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) aid to Afghanistan following the powerful earthquake that struck various regions in the country on Aug 31.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the HADR would cover medical and health assistance, food and non-food supplies, and involvement from non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The government will also consider providing financial assistance to Afghanistan, with the amount to be determined by the Cabinet.

“There is no requirement to dispatch the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) for search and rescue (SAR) operations,” Ahmad Zahid said in a statement today.

The Central Disaster Management Committee chairman said the decision was made based on information obtained from the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia and the Foreign Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his deep sorrow and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan following the disaster, which claimed many lives, left hundreds of thousands injured, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and civilian settlements.

“The Malaysian government expresses its condolences to the entire people of Afghanistan affected by this disaster and reaffirms its continued commitment to stand with the international community in efforts to alleviate their suffering,” he said.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush mountain region on Aug 31, around 27 kilometres southwest of the city of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan.

According to the latest data, the death toll has now exceeded 2,200, while around 3,600 others have been injured.

On Sep 2, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the Hindu Kush mountain region. — Bernama