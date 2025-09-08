MELAKA, Sept 8 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) remains committed to strengthening emergency management preparedness at its airport network, in line with international standards to ensure passenger safety.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said with nearly 60 million passengers having used the airport network across Malaysia as of July 2025, the level of preparedness is the foundation of the world’s confidence in the country’s airports.

“This commitment is also expressed through the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) by ensuring that every member and officer always complies with the Civil Aviation (Aerodrome Operations) Regulations 2016.

“In addition to meeting the requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in line with the Standards and Recommended Practices outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” he said here today.

Earlier, he spoke at the 14th AFRS Training Graduation Parade officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Melaka International Airport (LTAM) Batu Berendam here today.

Elaborating further, Mohd Izani said compliance was also important to ensure that airports in Malaysia remained at the highest level in terms of emergency management and operations.

He said the AFRS was the frontline of flight operation safety and was required to act quickly, be knowledgeable, disciplined and courageous in handling any emergency on the ground.

“AFRS is also the heart of airport safety and confidence in emergency management preparedness is the basis for the best experience for every visitor to the country and this step is an important element in preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said.

The ceremony also saw 159 trainees complete 23 weeks of intensive training starting on April 15, comprising three main phases, namely the transition and consolidation phase, the basic training phase and the final phase, which is ‘on the job training’.

This training not only tests physical and mental endurance, but also builds discipline, camaraderie, spiritual strength as well as technical knowledge and civil aviation laws in line with international standards. — Bernama