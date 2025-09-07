GUA MUSANG, Sept 7 — For Sergeant (Rtd) Ahmad Tarmizi Dollah Ahmed, the simple act of hearing the call to prayer five times a day without the backdrop of gunfire is enough to make him deeply grateful for the blessings of being Malaysian.

The 59-year-old veteran, who served as a paramedic during the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina nearly three decades ago, said the harrowing experience left him with a profound appreciation for the peace secured through the country’s independence in 1957.

“When I was deployed with the IFOR (International Force) Malcon II Group, I witnessed firsthand how war claimed lives and shattered the Bosnian people’s existence.

“They lived in poverty. The camp we stayed in had once been a school, its walls still stained with blood. Walking inside, I felt an overwhelming mix of sadness, grief, and anger. It was a costly experience, but one that truly made me realise how blessed Malaysia is to enjoy peace,” he said.

Ahmad Tarmizi recalled that the most unforgettable moment came when their camp in Glamoc, a small Bosnian town, came under attack at dusk and again at dawn, forcing them to stay on edge to avoid being ambushed.

Ahmad Tarmizi, who enlisted in the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1988 as a private and rose to the rank of sergeant in 2000, was entrusted with overseeing the medical section, ensuring that every personnel on peacekeeping duty remained in good health.

Beyond his mission in Bosnia, he was also deployed to Pakistan following the devastating earthquake in Battagram, served alongside the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Timor Leste, and provided aid to victims of Cyclone Nargis in Myanmar.

His distinguished service earned him numerous honours, including the Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia (PPS), the National Service Medal of the United Nations (PNBB), the Nato Medal.

“Malaysians should be grateful because, despite our different races, we are able to live in peace. Children can go to school and we can earn a living without worrying about safety. This peace we enjoy must be safeguarded for the sake of future generations,” he said.

“This peace we have achieved must be preserved for the sake of future generations,” he said, adding that he deeply admires Datuk Kanang Anak Langkau for the courage and indomitable spirit in battling the communists.

A keepsake photo of retired Sergeant Ahmad Tarmizi Dollah Ahmed during his service with the Malcon II International Force (IFOR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina. — Bernama pic

Similarly, Putrajaya Presint 11 police station chief Sub-Inspector Amir Jaafar, who joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Timor Leste in 2010, said the peace and rapid development Malaysia enjoys today are priceless blessings.

During his service in Timor Leste, he witnessed firsthand how the local population lived in poverty, in stark contrast to Malaysia, where citizens have access to education, healthcare and government assistance.

“That mission was one of the most unique and valuable experiences of my career as a police officer. I was assigned as an investigating officer for the criminal tribunal, handling murder cases linked to the bloody conflict between Timor Leste and Indonesia.

“Apart from dealing with the victims, I also faced a moment of great anxiety when I was nearly swept away by a fast-flowing river after the engine of my four-wheel drive stalled midstream. By Allah’s grace, I managed to restart the vehicle and escape the danger,” he said.

Amir’s sacrifice and service were later recognised with two medals of appreciation — one from the Timor Leste government and another from the United Nations — standing as lasting proof of the contribution of Malaysia’s security forces on the international stage.

Amir said the people of Timor Leste welcomed Malaysian peacekeepers warmly, respecting them for their friendly, generous and helpful nature.

He added that the similarities between the Malay and Indonesian languages also made communication easier, often allowing Malaysian personnel to step in as intermediaries for UN officers in resolving incidents with local residents.

According to Amir, such positive reception came as no surprise, as generosity, warmth and a spirit of helpfulness are values deeply ingrained in Malaysians - qualities equally reflected in the police force.

“That is the true face of Malaysia, one that is respected by the world. This spirit must be upheld in the meaning of independence, and these values should be practiced wherever we are,” he said. — Bernama