SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night urged party members to set aside internal squabbles and focus on preparing for the 16th general election, which he described as a “patriotic duty”.

Delivering his policy speech at the party’s eighth annual general assembly here, Muhyiddin said the polls would be decisive for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We do not have much time to prepare the party for the coming general election. This assembly will be the turning point for us to build consensus and move in unison as a strong team to answer the rakyat’s call for change in the country’s leadership. We must be united towards victory,” he said addressing thousands of delegates.

GE16 is due by 2028 but Muhyiddin expects it to be called within the next two years.

The former prime minister claimed Bersatu and PN were in the best position to recapture Putrajaya, adding that the coalition’s victory should not be seen merely as a political contest but as a national responsibility.

“Our victory in GE16 is no longer just about forming a government. It has become a patriotic demand and a heavy responsibility to rescue and restore the nation from the damage being done by this unity government,” he said.

Muhyiddin also reminded delegates that disunity was the downfall of many political parties, urging members to avoid infighting and remain disciplined.

He also outlined PN’s vision should it return to power, promising to revive the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, restructure the economy through a new National Economic Consultative Council, review taxation and subsidy policies, and prioritise food security and cost of living issues.

The Pagoh MP said PN would also introduce a new National Education Blueprint, defend Malaysia’s neutrality in foreign affairs, safeguard national sovereignty, and carry out genuine institutional reforms to restore confidence in the judiciary and enforcement agencies.

Muhyiddin reminded delegates that Bersatu was built not on wealth or positions but on sacrifice and the will to defend the country.

“The war drums have sounded. Let us march against our enemies with firm spirit and resolve,” he added.