ALOR SETAR, Sept 7 — A teenage boy is feared to have drowned after the harvesting machine he was on with three friends overturned in a river in Kampung Sanglang near Jitra yesterday.

In a statement, the Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said two of the friends managed to save themselves while another was rescued by the Jitra Fire and Rescue Department (BBP).

“The JBPM received a call related to the incident at about 3.40pm informing them that a machine had fallen into the river and four victims were involved, with one of them feared drowned.

“The search and rescue operations for the victims are underway. Any information related to this will be disseminated from time to time,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Radzi Abdul Rahim, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and said that a victim was still missing while the identities of all those involved had not yet been obtained. — Bernama