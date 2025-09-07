SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Bersatu’s party wings today moved quickly to reject attempts by some members to pressure party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin into resigning mid-term.

The warning comes after a commotion inside the Ideal Convention Centre here last night during the main Bersatu AGM, when delegates clashed as some pushed to unseat Muhyiddin with chants of “turun, turun” (step down).

“That is the action of some individuals and does not represent anyone else – including myself from the Melaka delegation. Honestly, I was not happy when such an incident occurred,” Bersatu’s women’s wing chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin was quoted by the NST news outlet as telling a news conference this afternoon.

She added that the party must now focus on strengthening itself to face the 16th general election with unity.

“We must move forward toward victory. Any issues that may disrupt or undermine the focus of the party’s leadership machinery must be set aside and avoided,” she was quoted as saying.

Mas Ermieyati also said Srikandi – as the women’s wing is called in Malay – is ready to act as a mediator should any leadership conflicts arise, whether at the central or grassroots level.

Youth Information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said the attempts to force Muhyiddin out are inappropriate and unjustified.

“The president was elected during the 2024 party elections and his term runs until 2027. Statutory declarations cannot override the outcome of an election. Even if SDs exist, what purpose would they serve when the leadership was chosen through due process,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference.

He added that Bersatu Youth fully backs Muhyiddin as the party’s prime ministerial candidate.