SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Police have opened an investigation paper regarding the commotion that erupted at the 8th Bersatu Annual General Assembly which took place at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here yesterday.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a police report at 12:18 am today from the party’s head of security.

He said based on the report, the complainant, who was on duty during the incident, saw two male individuals who were party members stand up and shout, disrupting the speech of Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin.

“The complainant then went towards one of the men to calm him down, but the complainant was pulled from behind until he fell, and a commotion broke out in the hall.

“The incident was well controlled by several other members who escorted both men out of the hall, and the assembly proceeded as usual,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said the incident did not cause any injuries to anyone, and no property damage was reported.

In the same statement, he requested that anyone with information to contact the Senior Criminal Investigating Officer ASP Mohd Afandi Ahmad at 016-7252948.

The case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code. — Bernama