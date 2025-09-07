BAGAN DATUK, Sept 7 — MIC will be asked to provide an explanation to Barisan Nasional (BN) following the attendance of its Deputy Youth chief K Kesavan at the opening of Bersatu’s Armada (Youth wing) Annual General Assembly yesterday, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir would request a written explanation from the party regarding the matter.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said it was up to the MIC leadership to take any disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s rules.

“This is not a good manifestation, where no BN component party should send representatives, either personally or officially, to attend any meeting organised by a party outside the Madani Government,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Motivasi Desa (MODE)@Kemas KKDW and Bakti Madani@KPT programmes here today, when asked whether BN would take disciplinary action against MIC following the incident. — Bernama