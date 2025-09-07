JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 7 — A 23-year-old local man was arrested after the Audi A6 he was driving crashed into two Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) bikes at Kilometre 8, Jalan Johor Bahru–Air Hitam, early this morning.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said in the 4am incident, the car from the Skudai direction was believed to have gone out of control before hitting two Kawasaki EX250 motorcycles parked at the scene.

“Two policemen, aged 29 and 36, were directing traffic at the location. One sustained a leg injury and was treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Bahru, while the other officer and the driver were unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

A breathalyser test on the driver showed positive for alcohol, while an initial urine test was negative for drugs.

“The suspect has been remanded for two days from September 7 to 8 with the Johor Bahru Court’s approval. The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he said.

If convicted, the offender faces 10 to 15 years’ jail, a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000, and a 10-year driving licence suspension.

Balveer Singh urged those with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Inspector Noor Azlina Abdul Raof at 019-7432966. — Bernama