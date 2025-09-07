KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Escalating healthcare costs in the private sector are driving more affluent Malaysians, including Tan Sris and VIPs, to seek treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

Its director Datuk Dr Harikrishna K.R. Nair told Berita Harian that many of HKL’s wealthy patients were referred from private medical centres, often after their insurance coverage ran out or when treatment costs became too high.

“This is a reality. First, their insurance coverage runs out. Second, treatment costs are simply too high, so they move to HKL,” he was quoted as saying in an interview published today.

He said this shift has been evident over the past decade, reflecting both financial pressures and confidence in HKL’s specialists and facilities.

He added that the trend shows that affluent patients also trust HKL’s quality of care and medical expertise.

According to the news report, HKL currently houses 417 medical specialists, supported by nearly 900 medical officers and more than 3,800 nurses, treating up to two million patients annually.

The public hospital is also equipped with advanced technology, including robotic-assisted surgery in its Urology Department, one of only two such facilities in Malaysia.

Dr Harikrishna gave an assurance that the rising number of T20 and VIP patients would not affect low-income groups, who remain the hospital’s priority.

“No matter the status of the patient, whether they are a Datuk Seri or Tan Sri, they receive no special privileges. Treatment is provided equally to all,” he was quoted as saying.

He said that while HKL prioritises low-income groups, it cannot turn away wealthier patients and has first-, second- and third-class wards to accommodate different needs.

He said M40 and T20 patients often sought oncology and radiology services at HKL, which are both highly specialised and costly in private hospitals.

“If we look at other countries, none offer healthcare services at RM1, not even in South-east Asia,” he said, noting patients here can get medication worth hundreds or even thousands of ringgit at minimal cost.

Despite longer waiting times compared to private facilities, he said patients leave HKL with quality treatment, affordable medication and access to expertise that matches or surpasses the private sector.