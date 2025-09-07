BAGAN DATUK, Sept 7 — The government plans to place Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC) under the Malaysian Halal Commission once the commission is established, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that HDC is currently under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and efforts to establish the commission are already underway.

“Discussions have been held to establish the Malaysian Halal Commission. HDC is now under Miti, but efforts will be made to place HDC under the commission.

“In fact, the Cabinet has in principle agreed to establish the Malaysian Halal Commission and place it under the Prime Minister’s Department. I am also committed to transferring all HDC positions into positions within the commission,” he said.

He said this when officiating at the National-Level Women’s Empowerment Programme and Malaysia Madani Nationhood Seminar 2025 here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

On August 16, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced that under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government plans to establish the Halal Commission to strengthen the development of the country’s halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid also hoped that the absorption of HDC into the proposed commission could create more women entrepreneurs in the halal industry.

“Halal is not only for Muslims; halal is for all races and religions because halal products involve cleanliness and have been scientifically tested. These products are not just for domestic markets but also for international markets,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, hoped that next year women entrepreneurs will be given more than 30 per cent of entrepreneurship financing. — Bernama