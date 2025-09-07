BAGAN DATUK, Sept 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has been given six months to prepare and present the draft proposal on the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill to the Cabinet.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the draft proposal would be presented to the Cabinet only after Azalina holds engagement sessions with all stakeholders nationwide.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that the Cabinet proposed involving Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) nationwide in the process, including those in fully residential schools, MARA Junior Science Colleges, elite institutions such as the Royal Military College, and public and private universities.

“The drafting of this bill is important, to prevent bullying from continuing and affecting the minds of parents and students who are victims,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Motivasi Desa (MODE)@KEMAS KKDW and Bakti MADANI@KPT programmes, here, today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a uniformed body would likely be involved in drafting the bill to prevent any issues.

“In my opinion, the establishment of this tribunal should include all parties. We do not want any accusations that could tarnish the reputation of any institution in the country,” he said.

Regarding the Quran Minute@Tabika/Taska Kemas initiative, Ahmad Zahid said the programme, which was initially carried out as a pilot project, will be expanded to be held daily for five minutes at all Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens nationwide.

“There are 10,883 of these kindergartens, and this initiative can help familiarise children educated under Kemas with various prayers and new routines that will contribute to shaping their personalities,” he said.

On the Prosperous People’s Housing Programme (PPRS), Ahmad Zahid said it is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

He added that the PPRS will continue to be expanded, including upgrades to houses previously under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT).

“We have tasked GiatMARA, Felcra Bina (Felcra Bina Sdn Bhd), and Risda Bina (Risda Bina Sdn Bhd) to implement the PPRS nationwide,” he said. — Bernama