KEPALA BATAS, Sept 7 — Two drivers were killed and a passenger seriously injured after the vehicles they were travelling in collided on Jalan Shah Bandar, Taman Bertam Perdana here yesterday.

John Sagun Francis, assistant director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division at the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, said the two victims were Tan Kwang Sin, 56, the driver of the Perodua Myvi, and Muhamad Haziq Adnan, 22, who was driving the Proton Iswara.

He said that after receiving an emergency call at 6.22pm, fire engines from the Bertam Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, adding that the rescue team extricated all victims from the front seats within half an hour.

“The Myvi driver was pronounced dead by the Ministry of Health team, and his body was sent to Kepala Batas Hospital,” he said in a statement yesterday night.

John said Muhamad Haziq, who sustained severe injuries, died at the same hospital during treatment, while the female Myvi passenger suffered serious injuries, including a broken left arm. — Bernama