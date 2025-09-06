KOTA BHARU, Sept 6 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food (KPKM) is conducting an in-depth study on the current lack of marketability of local rice

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this issue arose because the price of locally sold rice is not significantly different from that of imported rice.

“Local rice is also currently facing problems because it is too cheap and there is competition from imported rice. Therefore, we are conducting an in-depth study on this rice issue,” he said.

“This is because our local rice, priced at RM26 for 10 kilogrammes, is selling poorly. When imported rice is available at a price not much different from the local price, local rice is left behind. So, we have to launch a campaign now to buy local rice,” he said.

Mohamad said this to reporters after the mobile bus banking service or “Bank Bergerak” and Madani Adopted Village launch ceremony at Kampung Pantai Mek Ma here today, which was also attended by Agrobank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin.

Previously, the media reported that KPKM regularly monitors the retail price of local white rice to ensure it remained at RM2.60 per kilogramme while the review was being conducted.

This move is being done to ensure the people continue to have rice supplies at reasonable prices following the termination of the Subsidised Local White Rice (BPT) Special Programme.

Meanwhile, when asked about the termination of the egg subsidy, Mohamad Sabu said the price of eggs in the market is under control although the subsidy ended on Aug 1.

“Alhamdulillah, so far the price is under control... when it comes to food, we can’t brag and say everything is over, but we can only say we are relieved,” he added.

The government had previously announced that price control on eggs would be lifted while the subsidy rate would be reduced from 10 sen to five sen per egg, effective May 1, before being fully discontinued on Aug 1.

The restructuring aims to ensure that aid is targeted at those who truly need it. — Bernama