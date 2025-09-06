KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Research for Social Advancement (Refsa) today proposed the government to convert Kuala Lumpur’s vacant office towers into housing, saying the city is at a “very ripe stage” for a radical transformation.

The think tank said an estimated 30 million square feet of empty office space – equivalent to 10 times the size of the Merdeka 118 tower – could be repurposed to solve the housing shortage for young workers while revitalising the city centre.

“Kuala Lumpur’s city centre has long been a business core, but age is catching up with many previously Grade A buildings. As companies move to more state-of-the-art office blocks, a cluster of once fully occupied but slowly decaying supply of offices is made available,” Refsa executive director Tan E Hun said in a statement accompanying the release of its report titled ‘The case for Office to Residential conversion in Kuala Lumpur’.

“Upgrading them for the latest office needs could be done but it’s not a guarantee of returning clients given the current competitive nature of the market. But the housing shortage in such a well-connected and attractive part of the city opens a new possibility for these buildings,” she added.

The report comes amid heated debate over the Urban Renewal Bill, which has been postponed for review following strong backlash.

Government leaders have defended the Bill, saying it is being politicised by the Opposition.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the Bill was drafted with urban renewal in mind, calling it one potential solution to the shortage of affordable and quality housing.

The Refsa report supported Nga’s stance, saying retrofitting ready-built housing stock could cater to workers who need to live close to their offices, reducing commuting time and reliance on cars.

“Its proximity to many still-occupied offices, widespread connectivity through public transport, and abundance of entertainment, lifestyle and dining venues would make it an attractive proposition for young single workers or working couples looking to position their living environment in the centre of work-life balance,” Tan said.

The report said several older high-vacancy properties, including Wisma SPS, Imbi Plaza, Wisma New Asia, and Menara Maybank, could be evaluated for conversion.

Refsa noted that these buildings are strategically located for accessibility.

Still, the think tank cautioned that the conversion process would be complex and require preliminary studies on factors such as structural viability, natural light, water supply, and operable windows.

It suggested the Kuala Lumpur City Hall commission local urban planners and architects to create a localised “scorecard” based on global models like the Gensler Scorecard to identify viable properties.

The Gensler Scorecard is a data-driven tool developed by design firm Gensler to assess the feasibility of converting vacant offices into residential or hospitality uses.

Tan said the ultimate goal is to prevent Kuala Lumpur’s central business district from turning into a ghost town after office hours.

Without a resident population, she warned, the area risks losing its economic and social dynamism and falling into disrepair.