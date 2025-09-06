TUARAN, Sept 6 — The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) involved in an accident with a lorry that claimed the lives of five Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) students was travelling at high speed, police said.

District police chief Superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin said preliminary investigations showed that the MPV, carrying the victims, was heading to Kota Belud from Kota Kinabalu.

Noraidin added that the driver of the MPV is believed to have lost control before the vehicle skidded into the opposite lane.

“This caused the MPV to collide with a lorry transporting stones from Tuaran towards Kota Kinabalu,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all victims trapped inside the vehicle were extricated by personnel from the Tuaran Fire and Rescue Department before their bodies were taken to Tuaran Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and several individuals have been questioned to assist with the investigation.

He also urged members of the public with information on the accident to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Inspector Haffiz at Tuaran district police headquarters on 011-61600964, or to report to the nearest police station.

It was reported on Friday that five Kota Kinabalu IKM students were killed in that accident that took place in Jalan Sulaman here, near the Rela Training Centre.

All victims, all men aged 19 and 20, succumbed to their injuries and died on the spot in the 2pm accident.

The deceased victims were identified as Harianto Anuar, 20; Neil Stanly Pletinie, 20; Mohammad Ikhwan Kurniawan, 20; Mohamad Zuhaikal Mohd Zaidy, 20; and a man whose identity has not yet been established.

The driver of the trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the families of five victims.

In a post on X, the Rural and Regional Development Minister said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident.

He said his political secretary, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, had met the victims’ families to offer condolences and provide immediate assistance.

Karambunai assemblyman Datuk Yakubah Khan and Umno division leaders were also present.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has instructed the Sabah MARA director and the management of Kota Kinabalu Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) to make the necessary arrangements for the families of the victims.

Asyraf said he had also requested the Sabah MARA director to assist in facilitating the funeral arrangements for all five victims.

“Condolences to the families of the victims, and may they be placed among the righteous,” he wrote in a Facebook post. — The Borneo Post