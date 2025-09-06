KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The sixth day of the implementation of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) Appreciation Aid programme progressed smoothly, with sales reaching RM107.1 million involving 1.7 million recipients as of 9:30 pm last night.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, announced that the transaction rate remained stable at 99 percent today.

“Efforts to improve and expand the system’s processing capacity over the past five days has contributed to the system’s stability achieved today.

“Overall, since the implementation of the Sara Appreciation Aid Programme on August 31, over 8.3 million people have purchased essential goods using the Sara Appreciation Aid and monthly Sara credits, with the total public spending over six days reaching RM536.9 million nationwide,” the statement said.

The one-time Sara Appreciation Aid, which began on August 31 and is distributed via MyKad, benefits 22 million people with an allocation of RM2 billion.

Sara is provided to all citizens aged 18 and above, regardless of B40, M40, or T20 categories, and can be redeemed cashless at selected supermarkets using their respective MyKad.

According to MOF, the RM100 credit remains valid until Dec 31, 2025, and can be used at over 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide. — Bernama