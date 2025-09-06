KLUANG, Sept 6 — The Johor state government is committed to ensuring that the revenue generated from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) benefits all residents of the state, not just those living near the zone.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the proceeds from JS-SEZ would be distributed through various incentives designed by the state government to benefit people across all districts.

He added that this is achievable as economic activity is expected to increase with the establishment of the zone, which will generate significant revenue for the state.

“We see that the state government is focusing on activities within JS-SEZ, while the people will be informed that we will generate substantial revenue from it,” he said during his speech at the Jelajah Orang Johor (JOJ)@Daerah Kluang event at TMIYC Renggam here today.

Also present were State Youth and Sports, Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Md Shah and State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs, and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

Onn Hafiz also expressed confidence that the state would reach a revenue target of RM2.5 billion by the end of this year, an increase from the RM2.1 billion collected last year.

“This increase is not just about the numbers, but we are committed to using this revenue for new initiatives to drive further growth,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of knowledge and education in Johor’s development, ensuring it keeps pace with the state’s rapid progress. — Bernama