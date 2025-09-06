ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 6 — Police issued 24 traffic summonses for various road offences and seized 13 motorcycles during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ conducted along the Nusajaya Highway, the Second Link Highway (towards Tuas), and the Kangkar Pulai area early this morning.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said 20 motorcycles were inspected, with summonses issued to riders and pillion passengers aged between 15 and 28.

He added that three individuals, aged 18 to 20, were also detained for further investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and their vehicles impounded under Section 64 of the same Act.

“Among the violations detected were vehicle structure modifications (exhaust), fancy registration numbers, driving without a licence, no side mirrors and no insurance coverage,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan also pledged a continued zero-tolerance crackdown on illegal street racing, which he called a danger to the racers and the public, to ensure safety and order in Iskandar Puteri. — Bernama