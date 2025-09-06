KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The service performance of rail operations under Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) continues to show improvement, recording a Mean Kilometre Between Failure (MKBF) of 0.54 million kilometres with only 24 disruptions recorded as of July this year.

Prasarana Group president and group chief executive officer, Amir Hamdan, said this surge was driven by the hard work of the entire company’s workforce.

“Managing millions of passenger journeys daily is a great trust that we bear, to ensure every commuter enjoys a safe and comfortable journey to their respective destinations,” he said in a statement today.

He said this achievement was the result of various strategic initiatives, including the implementation of a Condition-Based Maintenance programme and the replacement of train and signaling system sub-components for the Kajang Line.

“In addition, the company’s approach, such as several upgrade projects and special maintenance, also had a positive impact on system availability and reliability. Among these is the mid-life refurbishment project for trains on the Ampang Line,” he said.

As a basis for comparison, for the entirety of 2024, the recorded MKBF was 0.33 million kilometres, with 71 disruptions, whereas in 2023, it was only 0.16 million kilometres, with 118 disruptions.

The MKBF measurement, adopted since 2023, serves as the primary benchmark for measuring rail service performance to reduce the frequency of technical disruptions.

Amir said Prasarana’s next focus will be on efforts to improve bus service quality by adapting the MKBF benchmark as a key measurement.

He stated that Prasarana is determined to strengthen its role as the nation’s leading public transport provider, ensuring the public’s daily commutes are more comfortable, safe and reliable, whether by rail or road.

For further information on rail and bus service performance, including MKBF, passenger journey numbers, and station facilities, please visit the official website at www.myrapid.com.my. — Bernama