LAHAD DATU, Sept 6 — Malaysia and Indonesia will discuss telecommunications issues between the two countries at a meeting scheduled in two weeks, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the meeting, to be held in Kota Kinabalu, will involve the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and its Indonesian counterpart.

“Among the matters to be discussed is the telecommunications situation on Sebatik Island, Tawau,” he told reporters after attending the Sembang Santai Komuniti Madani programme at Kampung Cocos here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi said the ministry had received complaints from Sebatik Island residents regarding telecommunications issues.

“Among the problems raised are signal spillover from the neighbouring country, as well as several spectrum-related issues. The MCMC will study these matters.

“There are some preliminary proposals, including the use of repeaters, to be implemented this month, but they are insufficient as they only provide a temporary solution,” he said.

Fahmi added that internet coverage in populated areas of Sabah, which currently stands at 95.30 per cent, can be further improved through initiatives under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan.

“Many of the towers under this programme will be completed by the end of this year, and we expect average internet coverage in populated areas nationwide to reach 98.6 per cent.

“To achieve 100 per cent coverage, we cannot rely solely on conventional tower construction due to high costs and other issues such as land acquisition, which is time-consuming. I have therefore directed that Jendela Phase Two use appropriate technologies according to the area,” he added. — Bernama