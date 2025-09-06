KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — A contractor was killed after being buried in a landslide at a construction site in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today.

The 22-year-old victim was reportedly buried 10 feet (approximately 3 metres) deep while carrying out pipework at around 1.40pm.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station chief Ordine Gilu said two teams rushed to the site after receiving an emergency call at 1.45pm.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to retrieve the victim from the soil, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

The body was later handed over to police for further action before the operation concluded at 2.50pm. — The Borneo Post