SERIAN, Sept 5 — Three people were killed while four others sustained light injuries after a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle crashed and overturned at Ensebang Quarry in Balai Ringin along Jalan Serian-Sri Aman this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team from the Serian fire station was dispatched to the scene following a distress call at 11.54am.

“The self-accident involved a 4WD which was carrying seven individuals. All of them were extricated from the vehicle by members of the public prior to the arrival of Bomba personnel.

“Two of them, a woman and an elderly man aged 43 and 75 respectively, died at the scene; while another victim, another elderly woman aged 65, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital,” Bomba said in a statement.

The rescue team provided initial treatment to the four surviving victims before they were sent to the hospital for further care.

Bomba personnel also carried out flushing works at the scene before concluding the operation at 1pm. — The Borneo Post