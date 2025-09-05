SERDANG, Sept 5 — The principle of giving back to society has long been the guiding philosophy of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, who was named the recipient of the Tokoh Perdana award at the 2025/1447H National Maulidur Rasul celebration today.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the award, Abdul Rashid, 79, said he has always believed in working hard, contributing to society and upholding his faith as a practising Muslim, stressing that Muslims must continuously find ways to serve the community.

“What I believe is, essentially, to work hard and give back to society, especially in line with my faith, as I am a Muslim, a believing and practising Muslim. I hope I can set a good example by showing that we must always give back to society,” he said.

Abdul Rashid, who is the 10th President of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) for the 2025–2028 term, said that after retiring from the corporate world, he declined numerous offers to return to the sector, instead choosing to serve institutions close to his belief, such as TH and IIUM.

“I am not seeking recognition. I accepted these roles because they are part of my passion and belief. If Allah allows and the government agrees, I will continue to do my best for the betterment of these institutions,” said the Penang-born corporate figure.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the Maulidur Rasul Award, a prominent Kelantan ulama, Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki Hafizahullah, said the government needs to pay more attention to the development of pondok schools, in addition to setting aside political differences for the sake of the unity of the ummah.

The deputy chairman of the Jabhah Pondok Kelantan and adviser of the Kesatuan Pondok Kelantan said Muslims should not be separated by politics.

“We should think as an ummah, ummah wahidah (one). We Muslims should not be separated by politics. Our priority is to prioritise Islam,” he said.

He expressed support for the government to introduce Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in pondok schools, saying that the move is important to ensure pondok students are not left behind in mainstream education and in line with the current national development needs.

“I support... it’s good because in pondok schools, the students also have to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations. Insya Allah… our (pondok) students will not miss out on current developments,” he said.

He said that supporting the government’s efforts to introduce TVET programmes in pondok schools is part of a shared commitment to enhance the Islamic education system and ensure its relevance to the needs and demands of the modern era.

Syeikh Wazir expressed his heartfelt appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar for their concern and dedication to the development of the ummah.

He added that the award he received serves as a motivation to continue contributing to religion, race, and country, in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). — Bernama