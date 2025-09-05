KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A social media has arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) after placing a luxury car on a floating platform at sea for a photoshoot, raising safety concerns in Kuala Terengganu waters.

According to The New Straits Times (NST), Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, director of Terengganu Maritime, said the influencer was detained during Operation Iman at around 6pm yesterday, approximately 16 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Terengganu near Pulau Bidong.

“The platform was built without safety equipment, which could pose a risk to the crew, passengers, and other water users,” Hamiludin reportedly said, adding that the influencer’s actions violated the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

The national daily added that a second boat, which was escorting the shoot, was also detained for operating without a valid licence from the Marine Department.

All 12 people involved, including the influencer, crew and passengers aged between 21 and 32, are Malaysian nationals.

MMEA officers take photos of the floating platform after detaining the influencer, crew, and boats following the unauthorised photoshoot in Terengganu waters. — Picture via Facebook/MMEA

The report also said that the boats and those on board were brought to the Terengganu State Maritime Jetty at around 2am for further investigation.

Authorities said the case would be investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for breaches including unlicensed operations and unauthorised towing activities.

Hamiludin emphasised that while the MMEA supports tourism and creative initiatives, safety regulations must be respected.

“The agency is serious about ensuring the safety of the country’s waters, especially in Terengganu, and will not compromise with anyone who violates maritime laws,” he was quoted as saying.