KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Police investigations revealed that a British teenager left home in the United Kingdom following a disagreement with his family before travelling to Malaysia in early June.

The teenager, David Balisong, 17, had been reported missing since June 7 before he was found safe yesterday at a hotel along Jalan Pudu, following a tip-off.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the discovery was made after social activist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, provided information on the teenager’s whereabouts.

“Acting on the information, a team from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters carried out checks and found the teenager in good condition without any injuries.

“In his initial statement, he admitted leaving home after a disagreement with his family before travelling to Malaysia on June 6,” Fadil said in a statement today.

He said police are now in the process of recording further statements from the teenager.

“Police will notify the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur for further action,” he added.

Fadil also thanked members of the public for their assistance in helping police trace the teenager.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Balisong had travelled to Malaysia for a holiday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar previously said checks on his documents showed that his visa was due to expire yesterday, following his entry into Malaysia on June 7.

Shazeli said police had been trying to track the teenager’s whereabouts with the help of his mother and other parties.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s mother, Minerva Balisong, 50, said she had been trying to trace her son, who was believed to have travelled to Malaysia alone without the family’s knowledge.

She said UK police investigations confirmed that he had flown from the UK to Kuala Lumpur on an Etihad Airways flight on June 6.

Three days after he went missing, she received a vague email, purportedly from her son, but with no details of his location.