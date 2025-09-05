KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Three protected areas in Malaysia have been recognised as Asean Heritage Parks (AHPs), namely the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve in Pahang, as well as Bako National Park and Bukit Lambir National Park in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) said the decision was reached unanimously during the 18th Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME-18) in Langkawi, Kedah, which was chaired by the Minister of Plantations and Commodities and Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani on Wednesday.

“The recognition received by Malaysia adds to the number of existing AHP areas in the country, namely Gunung Mulu National Park, Sarawak; Kinabalu National Park, Sabah; National Parks (Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu) in 1984; and Johor Endau Rompin National Park in 2022.

“With this recognition, Malaysia is confident that it will enhance the country’s image internationally, strengthen Asean cooperation in the field of biodiversity and ensure that natural heritage continues to be protected for future generations,” said NRES in a statement today.

The meeting also recognised three new sites in Vietnam, namely Xuan Thuy National Park, Pu Mat National Park and Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve.

At the same time, NRES informed that AHP is an Asean initiative that emphasises the conservation of biodiversity, unique ecosystems and environmental treasures in the region.

The ministry informed that with the recognition, Malaysia is not only strengthening conservation efforts at the national level, but also strengthening regional cooperation in technical aspects, research, and sharing of best practices.

The recognition also supports Action 8.5, Target 8, National Biodiversity Policy (DKBK) 2022-2030, which is to strengthen efforts to obtain recognition of areas of international importance for the conservation of biodiversity.

NRES informed that the success also shows the collaborative efforts of all parties, especially the relevant protected area authorities, namely the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) Peninsular Malaysia and the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

“NRES as the national focal point for the AHP programme congratulated the governments of Pahang and Sarawak for this success. This achievement is very meaningful in conjunction with Malaysia as the Asean Chair 2025, as well as highlighting Malaysia’s leadership to continue to lead the regional biodiversity agenda,” the ministry said.

Therefore, NRES welcomes any efforts taken by state governments in the future to nominate areas with potential as AHP sites or sites of international biodiversity importance such as Ramsar, Man and the Biosphere (MAB) and East Asian Australasian Flyway Partnership (EAAFP). — Bernama