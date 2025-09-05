KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Malaysian delegation participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission to Gaza is currently in the Menorca Islands, Spain, awaiting the arrival of several other ships that turned back due to technical issues and a storm that hit their route two days ago.

Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (MAPIM Malaysia) activist Zulfadhli Khiruddin, who is one of the 15 Malaysian representatives, said the weather conditions in the area are now improving and the flotilla crew has adapted to the daily routine on board the ships.

“God willing, when the other ships arrive in Menorca, we will regroup and move together to our next destination, which is Tunis (the capital of Tunisia) in a few days,” he said in a video statement shared with Bernama yesterday.

Zulfadhli also urged Malaysians to continue praying for the team’s safety and the success of the flotilla mission to Gaza.

“We also hope the community continues to care about the fate of our brothers and sisters in Palestine who face daily oppression. Please also pray that our mission succeeds in breaking the siege of the Zionist regime and opening a Humanitarian Corridor to allow more aid to enter Gaza,” he said.

A total of 24 flotilla ships departed from Barcelona Port last Sunday, carrying a message of humanity and basic aid, with over 1,000 international participants from 44 countries, including 15 Malaysian representatives.

The next phase will see the second group of the Malaysian delegation departing from a port in Italy on Sept 4, simultaneously with the third group which is now in Tunisia.

GSF brings together an international coalition from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, with all delegations emphasising the principle of non-violence and the role of the ships as a symbol of global solidarity for the Gaza crisis. — Bernama