KUCHING, Sept 5 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) does not operate for show, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, dismissing recent claims of “inaction” regarding illegal moneylending and gambling activities.

Wee explained that MBKS had, just last month, engaged directly with the Kuching District Police Chief and Bukit Aman’s Special Branch officers to enhance enforcement coordination.

“As part of our standard practice, MBKS has been compiling telephone numbers from illegal moneylending advertisements removed from public spaces over the years,” he said in a statement yesterday.

These details, he added, were submitted to the authorities including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

The statement was issued in response to allegations by Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak secretary George Lam, who claimed MBKS had failed to act against illegal moneylending and gambling activities.

“To accuse us of inaction is not only misleading but malicious – it is an insult to every officer on the ground who has been working relentlessly,” said Wee.

“We do not chase headlines. We work quietly, diligently and without fanfare, always with the safety and interest of the people in mind,” he stressed, adding that Lam should have verified the facts before making baseless accusations.

“Instead, he took a ‘Nelsonian’ approach and issued public statements without verifying the facts which could have been done by reasonable diligence, turning a matter of public safety into political spectacle.

“Is this truly about protecting the people, or is it merely another attempt to score cheap political publicity?” he lamented.

Wee highlighted that both the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are federal agencies, and urged that the issue be addressed through Parliament and the Federal Cabinet.

“The MPs for Bandar Kuching and Stampin are both from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“If Dapsy truly cares about tackling this issue, it should pursue the proper course in Parliament and Federal Cabinet where actual decisions and enforcement resources lie.

“Don’t shift the blame to local councils who are already doing the heavy lifting on the ground.”

“These men and women have been working day and night, removing thousands of illegal banners and posters under often difficult conditions. To belittle their service is to undermine good work by dedicated people,” he stressed.

“The fact that Dapsy is now admitting that these are federal enforcement issues proves one thing, they have known all along but chose to mislead the public for political mileage.”

Wee added that leadership is not about pointing fingers to gain political publicity but owning responsibility and doing the hard work.

“What Sarawak needs is unity of purpose, not empty noise. Work with us or at the very least, don’t undermine those already doing the work. We love this city, and we are here to protect it, with or without media praise.” — The Borneo Post