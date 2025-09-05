JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 5 — Johor’s first wildlife crossing will be built along Federal Route FT50, which connects Kahang in Kluang to Mersing, in an effort to protect wildlife while ensuring the safety of road users.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tiang Soon said the project, with a total cost of RM66 million, covered preliminary studies, land, geological surveys, design, infrastructure relocation, temporary road construction, and the building of an overpass.

He said the tender process had been completed, tree-clearing works along the roadside had begun, and the project was expected to be completed by February 2028.

“The road, located between the Labis Forest Reserve to Mersing and the Panti and Kota Tinggi Forest Reserves, also known as the Central Forest Spine (CFS), is a common route for wildlife moving between the two forest areas.

“In addition, the 31,000-hectare forest area is an important habitat for wildlife, with several video recordings previously going viral showing animals such as the Malayan tiger, elephants, Malayan tapirs and leopards crossing the area,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ling said there had also been road accidents involving vehicles colliding with wildlife, prompting the authorities to view the construction of the special crossing as necessary to safeguard both motorists and animals.

He added that the 1.275-kilometre road upgrading project included the construction of an eight-metre-high, 200-metre-long overpass bridge. Authorities will also plant specific vegetation beneath the overpass to attract and guide wildlife to cross via the dedicated route.

“Wildlife is an important component of the natural ecosystem and is among the natural resources prioritised for protection in Johor.

“Therefore, the state government will continue to implement various natural ecology conservation projects through government departments and government-linked companies (GLCs) to ensure Johor maintains ecological balance while rapidly developing economically,” he said.

Yesterday, Ling visited the project site together with Mersing district officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah and officials from other relevant agencies. — Bernama